AP Inter Results 2024: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Scorecards To Be Out Tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the results for both first and second-year intermediate exams tomorrow, April 12. Students can access their results on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in and results.apcfss.in - once they are out.

This year, a total of 5,17,617 students enrolled for the first year, and 5,35,056 for the second year, including regular and vocational students.

Last year, 8,13,033 general students, 67,324 vocational students, and 73,998 private candidates took the exam, with 49,945 absentees.

Girls continued to perform better than boys, with 75 per cent of second-year girls and 65 per cent of first-year girls passing, compared to 68 per cent and 58 per cent of boys respectively.

In 2023, certain districts like Vizianagaram showed poor performance, prompting the education minister to promise a review.

Supplementary exams, usually held after the main results, are expected following the announcement.

Last year's results were available on various websites, including examsresults.ap.nic.in and results.bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2024: Steps To Check