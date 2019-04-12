AP Inter Result 2019 Out; Here's How To Check

AP Intermediate result 2019 released on rtgs.ap.gov.in, apbie.apcfss.in, manabadi websites

AP Inter result for Class 11 and Class 12 students have been announced on the official websites of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). The Board announced the AP Intermediate results for both first and second year students in the presence of Ganta Srinivasan Rao, state Education Minister, and B Udaya laxmi, Secretary, education. In AP Intermediate results, 6.3 1 lakh students out of the total 10.17 lakh students qualified for further education. According to officials, students from Krishna district topped AP Inter results in both first and second year.

BIEAP conducted the first year exams from February 27 to March 16 while the AP Inter second year examinations were organised from February 28 to March 18.

The Board had released the results on official websites and apps. The AP Intermediate result is available on the official result websites, apbie.apcfss.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. The AP Intermediate results have also been made available on several other private results portals like Manabadi and examresult.net.

This year the AP Inter result could be accessed not just through result websites but also through Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App.

AP Inter result 2019: Direct link

The AP Inter result for both General and Vocational candidates have been released here:

First Year General Result

First Year Vocational Result

Second Year General Result

Second Year Vocational Result

AP Inter result 2019: How to check

Candidates who are searching for the AP Intermediate result may follow the steps given here to check their results:

Step 1: Go to any of the links mentioned above

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 3: Click "Get result"

Step 4: Get the AP inter result

