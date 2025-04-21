Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Releasing Tomorrow: Key Points To Know

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Results 2025 for both 1st (Class 11) and 2nd (Class 12) year students on April 22, 2025. The results will be announced at 12 noon during a press conference at the TSBIE office in Hyderabad. Students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) can access their results online at the official website - tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The results will also be available on results.cgg.gov.in.

NDTV has launched a special page to help students check their results quickly. They need to key in some basic details and the result will be displayed.

To download the Telangana Inter 1st Year Results 2025 or Telangana Inter 2nd Year Results 2025, students will need their hall ticket number. It is advisable to keep the hall ticket ready to avoid last-minute confusion.

How to Check Telangana Inter Results 2025 Online

Visit the official website

Click on the link for "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025"

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details and view your scorecard

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

The Telangana Board has clarified that the online marksheets will be provisional. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective colleges once they are officially distributed.

TS Inter Results 2025: Key Points To Remember

Result Date and Time: April 22, 2025, at 12 noon

April 22, 2025, at 12 noon Official Website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

tgbie.cgg.gov.in Passing Marks: Students must secure at least 35per cent in each subject to pass

Students must secure at least 35per cent in each subject to pass Supplementary Exams: Students failing in one or two subjects will be eligible for supplementary exams. Details regarding supplementary examinations will be released soon after the announcement of results.

Around 9.96 lakh students, including 4.88 lakh in 1st Year and 5.08 lakh in 2nd Year, appeared for the Telangana Intermediate examinations this year. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams were conducted from February to March 2025 across various centres in the state.

Students are strongly advised to verify their results from the official TSBIE website to avoid misinformation.

Students are encouraged to regularly check the official websites and keep all necessary documents ready for a hassle-free experience.