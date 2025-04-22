Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Declared: What's Next for Students?

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2025 today, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of students across the state. The overall pass percentage is 66.89 for 1st year, while 71.37 per cent students cleared the 2nd year result. Girls once again outperformed boys in both the results. The pass percentage for girls is 73.8 per cent whereas 57.83 per cent boys cleared the 1st year exams; for 2nd year, this percentage stood at 74.21 per cent for girls and 57.31 per cent for boys. With results now in hand, students must quickly pivot to planning their next steps.

TS Inter Results: Live Updates

Applying for Undergraduate Courses

Students who have cleared their Intermediate exams can now start applying for undergraduate programs. Admissions for various courses like BA, BSc, BCom and professional programs such as BBA and BCA will soon open across universities and colleges in Telangana and beyond. It is advisable to keep a close watch on announcements from institutions like Osmania University, Kakatiya University, and other major colleges regarding their admission schedules.

Engineering and Medical Aspirants: Focus on Entrance Exams

For those aiming for engineering or medical careers, the TS EAMCET 2025 is the next big milestone. With the exam just weeks away, students should intensify their preparation. Additionally, students aspiring for national-level institutes must continue focusing on exams like JEE Advanced and NEET, depending on their stream.

Exploring Alternative Career Paths

Not every student will want to follow the conventional path of degree courses. Students can also explore diploma programs, skill-based certifications, or emerging fields like digital marketing, data analytics, graphic designing, and coding. Short-term professional courses can offer lucrative career opportunities without the need for a traditional three-year degree.

Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams

Students who are unsatisfied with their scores have the option to apply for re-evaluation or recounting. TSBIE will soon release guidelines for the same. Additionally, students who have not cleared one or more subjects can appear for supplementary exams. It is crucial to apply within the given timelines to avoid missing opportunities.

This year, 9.96 lakh students appeared in these exams. In the previous academic year, approximately 9.81 lakh students appeared in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). The overall pass percentage for 2nd-year students stood at 64.19%. In 2023, 4,65,478 candidates appeared for the Inter 2nd Year exams, out of which 2,95,550 successfully cleared the exams.