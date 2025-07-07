Advertisement

TS ICET 2025 Results To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download Your Rank Card

TS ICET 2025 Results: Along with the result, the final TS ICET 2025 answer key will also be made available.

TS ICET 2025 Results To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download Your Rank Card
TS ICET 2025 Results: Candidates will be able to check their TS ICET scorecards on official website.

TS ICET 2025 Results Live: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will announce the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 results today on its official website - icet.tgche.ac.in. Along with the result, the final TS ICET 2025 answer key will also be made available.
 

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test will be able  to check and download their TS ICET rank card PDF by logging in using their registered credentials. The exam was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025, in two shifts per day - morning (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:00 PM).
 

