TS ICET 2024: Results Announced For Telangana Common Entrance Test

Telangana Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) has announced the results for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 today, June 14, 2024.



Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of TS ICET to check their results. The results are hosted at icet.tsche.ac.in

They will be required to enter their ICET Hall Ticket number, Registration number and date of birth for accessing the admit cards.



TS ICET examination was conducted on June 5-6, 2024. The Session 1 and Session 2 examinations were conducted on June 5, 2024, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the second shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The Session 3 examination was conducted on June 6, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana. The exam in 2024 will offer admission to the university in Telangana state and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25.



The test was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of State ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014. Telangana State ICET conducted the exam since 2015. TS ICET 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 are being conducted by the Telangana state.

