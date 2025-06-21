Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test Provisional Answer Key Out, Check Direct Link

TS ICET Answer Key 2025 (OUT): The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website - icet.tgche.ac.in. Along with the answer key, the council has also released the question papers and candidates' individual response sheets. This will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their scores ahead of the result declaration.

The exam was held in computer-based mode on June 8 and 9, across two shifts each day-morning (10 AM to 12.30 PM) and afternoon (2.30 PM to 5 PM). Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the test on behalf of TGCHE.

The TS ICET is conducted annually for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

Objection window and fee refund policy

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections between June 22 and June 26. Each objection will require a fee payment of Rs 500 per question. If an objection is accepted as valid upon review, the amount will be refunded, and necessary corrections will be made in the final key.

Steps To Download TS ICET 2025 Answer Key:

Go to the official TS ICET website: icet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the link for the "TS ICET 2025 Provisional Answer Key" on the homepage

Log in using your registered credentials

View the answer key displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy for future use

For the updates, objection links, and other details related to TS ICET 2025, candidates are advised to follow the official website.