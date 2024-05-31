Advertisement
TS ICET 2024: Hall Tickets For Telangana Common Entrance Test To Be Out Soon

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana.

New Delhi:

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) will soon release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in to download the admit cards.
They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the admit cards. 

The previous date for the release of the admit card was scheduled for May 28. 
The TS ICET Session 1 and Session  2 exams are scheduled to be held on  June 5, 2024. The Session 3 exams will  be held on  June 6, 2024. 

Steps to  download the admit cards:

  • Step 1- Visit the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Step 2- On the home page, click on the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link.
  • Step 3- Enter your login credentials and submit.
  • Step 4- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 4- Check the admit card and download the page.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana. The exam in 2024 will offer admission to the university in Telangana  state and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2024-25. 

The test was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of State ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014.  Telangana State ICET conducted the exam since 2015.  TS ICET 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 are being conducted by the Telangana state.  
 

TS ICET, Admit Cards, Telangana Common Entrance Test
