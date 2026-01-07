JNVST Selection Test 2026: Admit Card Out For Class 9 And 11, Download Link Here

NVS Class 9, 11 Admission Test Admit Card: The Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2026 which is held for admission to Class 9 and 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). Students appearing for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission Admit Card: How To Download Hall Tickets?

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Click here to download Class 9 LEST 2026" or "Class 11 LEST" respectively.

A new page will open.

Click on "Download Admit Card" and enter your registration number and date of birth.

Answer the question displayed and click on 'Sign in".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "JNS Class 9 Selection Admit Card Download Link"

JNS Class 11 Selection Admit Card Download Link

The admit cards for West Bengal and Jharkhand will be released on a later date, the NVS has mentioned on its official website.