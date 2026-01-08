UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: Download Link Here, Check Guidelines

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025 for select subjects. The preliminary examination for Social Science, Biology, English, and Physical Education will be conducted on January 17 and 18, 2026, across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh, excluding Prayagraj.

In an official communication issued on Wednesday, the Commission clarified that no examination centres have been set up in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Magh Mela. The decision comes amid logistical challenges during the large religious gathering. Earlier, several candidates had urged the Commission to postpone the examination, as January 18 coincides with the Mauni Amavasya bath, but the schedule remains unchanged.

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Schedule

Morning shift: 9 am to 11 am

Afternoon shift: 3 pm to 5 pm

On January 17, the Social Science paper will be conducted in the first shift, followed by Biology in the second shift. On January 18, English will be held in the morning shift, while Physical Education paper will take place in the afternoon.

Admit Card Download And Exam Day Instructions

Candidates can download their UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025 from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, using their One Time Registration (OTR) number. The admit card carries key details such as exam centre address, shift timing, reporting time, and important instructions.

Candidates must carry two passport-size photographs, the original photo identity proof, and a photocopy of the ID to the examination centre. Entry will be allowed 1 hour and 30 minutes before the exam, and gates will close 45 minutes prior to the start time.

Strict Rules And Legal Provisions

UPPSC has warned that unfair practices such as cheating, question paper leaks, or impersonation will be dealt with strictly under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Violations can attract penalties of up to Rs 1 crore and life imprisonment.

Social Science Paper Pattern

The Social Science paper will consist of four sections-History, Geography, Economics, and Civics. Each section will have 60 questions, and candidates must attempt any two sections. The OMR sheet will have separate marking areas for Optional-1 and Optional-2, where candidates must correctly darken the circle corresponding to their chosen subjects.

Negative Marking Applicable

Negative marking will be applicable in the examination. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details on their admit cards and immediately contact UPPSC in case of any discrepancies.