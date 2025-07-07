Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test Rank Card Released, Direct Link Here

TG ICET Results 2025: The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) rank card today, July 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in

Students can download the rank card through this direct link here, "TS ICET Rank Card 2025".

TG ICET Results 2025: How To Download Rank Card?

Visit the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

On the homepage, Click on "Download Rank Card".

Enter your Hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

Click on " View Rank Card".

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the rank card for future reference.

TG ICET Results 2025: Details Mentioned On The Rank Card