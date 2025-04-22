TS Inter Results Out: 1st Year Pass Percentage 66.89, 2nd Year 71.37 Per Cent

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has declared the result of Inter 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12). The overall pass percentage is 66.89 for 1st year, while 71.37 per cent students cleared the 2nd year result. Girls once again outperformed boys in both the results. The pass percentage for girls is 73.8 per cent whereas 57.83 per cent boys cleared the 1st year exams; for 2nd year, this percentage stood at 74.21 per cent for girls and 57.31 per cent for boys. The results were declared at a press conference where Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also present. The officials of the Hyderabad-headquartered board said students can download their digital mark sheets from its official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check the results on NDTV's special page by entering details like their admit card/hall ticket number.

These exams are crucial as they form the foundation for future higher education and career paths. The 1st year exam determine a student's stream and subject choices, which significantly impact their college and career options.

How to check TS Inter results:

Visit the board's official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link titled "TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025" or "TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2025"

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details; your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet

An important thing to note here is that the online mark sheet will be provisional. Students will get a physical copy of their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are declared.

This year, 9.96 lakh students appeared for these exams. Out of this, 4.88 lakh appeared for 1st Year and 5.08 lakh for 2nd Year. The TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year exams were conducted in March 2025 across various centres in the state.