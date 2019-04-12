AP Intermediate Result 2019 Declared

BIEAP will announce the first year and second year intermediate result today.

First year and second year intermediate exam results have been announced by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh. The Board has announced the result on its official website bieap.gov.in. Inter results have also been hosted on official apps like Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App. Students can also check the AP inter result on the official website of RTGS Andhra Pradesh.

Students can check their result on the above mentioned portals using their roll number and date of birth.

AP Inter result 2019: Direct links

Check your results from these links:

AP First Year, Second Year Inter Result: Know How To Check

Go to the portals and apps mentioned above

Enter the exam detail: AP inter 1st year, AP inter 2nd year

Enter the roll number/ registration number, date of birth and other details asked

Submit the details

Get the AP inter result

Last year, BIEAP released the Intermediate results on April 13, 2018. The AP Inter results were released by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao then. In 2018, 73.33% students had passed in the second year AP inter exam last year. In the AP inter first year exam, the pass percentage among girl students was 67% and 57% boys had cleared the board exam in 2018.

