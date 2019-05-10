Andhra Pradesh Board Of Secondary Education To Announce 10th Result Next Week

AP SSC result 2019 is expected next week

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to release the result for AP SSC board exam soon. As per some regional media outlets, the result for AP SSC exam will likely be released on May 14, 2019. The reports also suggest that more than 6 lakh students appeared for the 10th board examination in Andhra Pradesh. The evaluation process for answer sheets, reportedly, his complete and now only the result needs to be declared.

Some reports have suggested that internal marks of students needs to be uploaded and the process is expected to be completed by May 13.

Earlier there had been reports that AP SSC result will be delayed since the Directorate of Government Examination officials were busy with the ongoing general elections in the country.

"Whole results preparation process took time as the officials were busy with the election duty as part of the general and state elections which were held on April 11," an official said.

BSEAP had conducted SSC examination from March 18, 2019 to April 2, 2019.

In 2018, the AP SSC results were released on April 29. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.48 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 84.41 per cent and for girls was 94.56 per cent.

Class 12 or Intermediate results in Andhra Pradesh have already been released. In the Intermediate exam, 72 per cent students passed. The pass percentage among boys was 68 per cent and among girls was 75 per cent.

