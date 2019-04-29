AP SSC Results 2019: Andhra BSEAP 10th Result Delayed; Details Here

AP SSC result 2019: BSEAP 10th results will be released on bseape.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC result 2019: According to an official from Board Of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), the Class 10 or AP SSC results will be released after May 10. The official also told NDTV that the AP SSC result or AP 10th results have been delayed as the officials were busy with the ongoing general elections in the country. BSEAP held the Class 10 or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examination from March 18, 2019 to April 2, 2019 in various examination centres across the state. The AP SSC results 2018 were released on April 29 last year. The AP SSC results will be released on the official websites affiliated with the Board, like bseape.org or bseap.co.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in

BSEAP is known to declare result for board exams in record time and however, the results will now come only after May 10.

The first examination for AP Class 10 students was First Language Paper I (Group A)/ (Composite Course). The AP SSC examination ended with SSC Vocational Course Theory on April 2, 2019.

"The AP SSC exam results are expected after May 10," the official told NDTV.

"Whole results preparation process took time as the officials were busy with the election duty as part of the general and state elections which were held on April 11," the official added.

According to him, this year, more than 6 lakh candidates have registered for the AP SSC exams.

In 2018, the AP SSC results for class 10 board exam were released on April 29, 2018. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.48%.The pass percentage for boys was 84.41% and for girls was 94.56%.

Board Of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is an independent department functioning under ministry of secondary education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of minor examinations like D.El.Ed.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE)'s office conducts SSC/OSSC examinations twice in a year.

This is the major examination with a registration of 6.52 lakh candidates for Annual (March -2015) examinations and 0.75 lakh candidates for Advanced Supplementary Examinations(May / June -2015).

The AP SSC results will also be released on private portals like examresults.net.

