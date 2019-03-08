BSEAP Releases Class 10 Hall Tickets; Exam From March 18

BSEAP has released class 10 hall tickets; exam will begin on March 18

Board Exam 2019: Board of school education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the hall tickets for class 10th board examination today. BSEAP 10th hall tickets can be downloaded by respective schools from the official website and students will have to collect the same from the official website. The examination is due to start on March 18, 2019 and will conclude on April 2, 2019.

BSEAP is known to declare result for board exams in record time and hence this year too the result for AP class 10th board exam should be expected by the end of April.

The first examination for AP class 10 students is First Language Paper I (Group A)/ (Composite Course). The examination ends with SSC Vocational Course Theory on April 2, 2019.

After the examination is over, students will begin the wait for their results.

In 2018, the result for class 10 board exam was released on April 29, 2018. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.48%.The pass percentage for boys was 84.41% and for girls was 94.56%.

For private candidates, the overall pass percentage was 78.35%. In private schools, the overall pass percentage was 98.11%.

Among the top districts, Prakasam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.93%, while Nellore district had the lowest pass percentage of 80.37%.

