AP SSC 2020: Andhra Pradesh Board Releases Class 10 Exam Date Sheet

AP SSC 2020: BSEAP has released exam date sheet for class 10

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the revised schedule for SSC (class 10) exam. The SSC exam which would have ideally concluded in March will now be held in July, between July 10 and July 17. There are no gaps between two papers and exam has been scheduled even on a Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC exam will begin on July 10 with exam for First Language paper and conclude on July 17 with Main Language paper for OSSC students and Vocational Course (Theory) for students who have opted for Vocational programme.

The examinations would begin at 9.30 am and will conclude at 12.45 pm for papers with three hour duration.

All the Academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course students and OSSC course students.

AP SSC July 2020: Detailed Date-Sheet

July 10 - First Language (Group A), First Language Paper -I (Composite Course)

July 11 - Second Language

July 12 - English

July 13 - Mathematics

July 14 - General Science

July 15 - Social Studies

July 16 - First Language Paper II (Composite Course), OSSC Main Language Paper I

July 17 - OSSC Main Language Paper II, SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

The SSC Public Examination will be held strictly as per the date sheet given above even if the Government declares a public holiday on any of the above mentioned dates.

