Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam Postponed For Two Weeks

Andhra Pradesh SSC exam has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has postponed the class 10 or SSC exam. The SSC exams were scheduled to start in the state on March 31, and have now been postponed for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The information was relayed by the state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Class 10 exams which were scheduled to start on 31st March have been postponed for two weeks, due to #Coronavirus. New dates will be announced after taking stock of the situation after 31st March: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh were due to start on March 31 and would have concluded on April 17, 2020. The exams have been postponed for two weeks and new dates will be announced by the board later after taking stock of the situation.

The intermediate examinations, which are held by the Board of intermediate Education, concluded on March 21.

Several other state boards have postponed the ongoing or yet to commence board examinations. State boards which have concluded the board examinations have suspended post-examination activities.

Karnataka School Education and Examination Board, which had scheduled the SSLC exams to start from March 27 has also postponed the board exams and will announce new dates later.

Many states have gone on a complete lockdown allowing only essential services to run at this time. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended social distancing as one of the means to contain spreading of the virus through community transmission.

