SSLC Exams Postponed In Karnataka

Karnataka SSLc exams have been postponed in Karnataka

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has postponed the SSLC examinations which were due to start this month. The exams have been postponed as a preventive measure for coronavirus outbreak. A notice released by the board says that the exams scheduled from March 27 to April 9 have been postponed. The re-scheduled exam dates will be announced later by the board.

The board has also said that it has not fixed the new dates yet but rumors are doing round about exam dates. The dates being circulated on WhatsApp are not correct exam dates and should not be taken seriously.

The board says that the March/April 2020 SSLC exam dates have not been confirmed yet. The confirmed dates from the High School Education Department will be announced later. The board has also requested parents to not pay attention to the rumors and look after their wards.

In the past one week, board exams across the country have been postponed. Post-exam activities have also been suspended for examinations which were concluded in February or beginning of March.

MHRD has requested teachers and students to make use of government's free e-learning resources for teaching and studying. UGC, too, has postponed all activities related to exams and has suspended classes till March 31. Teaching staff has been asked to work from home.

The decisions about new dates for exams across the country will be taken only after proper review.

