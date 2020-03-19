Coronavirus Effect: UGC Directs Universities To Reschedule Exams, Evaluation Work

Coronavirus: UGC has asked affiliated universities to reschedule exams and evaluation work

With active cases of coronavirus increasing in India, UGC has sprung into action and has asked all universities and affiliated colleges to postpone all ongoing examinations. The Commission has also directed to reschedule all evaluation work after March 31, 2020.

UGC had issued an advisory on preventive measures against coronavirus on March 5, 2020. In the wake of MHRD requesting all educational institutes to take adequate precautionary measures, UGC has asked all university examinations to be rescheduled after March 31.

The Commission has also asked educational institutes to maintain regular communication with the students and teachers through electronic means and keep them updated so that there is 'no anxiety amongst the students, teachers, and parents.'

UGC has also asked institutes to notify helpline numbers/emails on which students can post their queries.

Meanwhile, school education boards like CBSE and CISCE have postponed all examinations which were scheduled till March 31. CBSE has also suspended all board exam evaluation work till March 31.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India is at 169 on Thursday after 18 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Click here for more Education News