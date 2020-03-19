India's Fourth Coronavirus Death Reported From Punjab

The total number of coronavirus cases in India is at 169 on Thursday.

India's fourth coronavirus death has been reported from Punjab.

A 70-year-old man who returned from Germany via Italy a fortnight ago and died in hospital after severe chest pain, has been found to be positive for novel coronavirus, senior officials said on Thursday.

The man died at a civil hospital in Banga in Punjab's Hoshiarpur yesterday.

His village and an area of up to a 3 km radius around it has been sealed. A government doctor who treated him has been quarantined.

His relatives and friends are also being quarantined. The man's house has been sealed since Wednesday.

