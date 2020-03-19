Coronavirus Updates: Number Of Cases Rise To 151 In India, 3 Dead

The total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 151 in India on Wednesday.

The total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 151 in India on Wednesday, Ministry of Health has said. Three people have been reported dead so far, with latest casualty reported from Maharashtra - the worst-hit state.

The Novel Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation with more than 3,000 deaths globally and over 1 lakh confirmed cases.

The government has stopped incoming travel from a number of nations, including the European Union, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan.

Here are the Latest Updates on Coronavirus developments in India: