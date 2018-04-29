AP Class 10 Result 2018 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage 94.48 Andhra Pradesh class 10 result 2018 has been declared on the official BSEP website.

Share EMAIL PRINT AP Class 10 Result 2018: SSC Result Declared At Bseap.org New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh class 10 result 2018 has been declared on the official BSEP website. The result was earlier scheduled to be released at 11:00 am today but the time was shifted to 4:00 pm. The result is now available both on the official website and the newly launched SSCAP app. Students who have not yet downloaded the app can find the download link on the official website. Students are encouraged to check their result from the official website and app only. AP SSC Results 2018 Ahead: List Of Official Websites



AP SSC Results 2018: Highlights The pass percentage is 94.48%.

The pass percentage of boys is 84.41%

The pass percentage of girls is 94.56%

For private candidates, the overall pass percentage is 78.35.

In private schools, the overall pass percentage is 98.11

Pass percentage in aided schools is 87.97

Pass percentage in government schools is 94.48%

Pass percentage in BC Welfare residential school is 97.99%

While Prakasam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.93, Nellore district has the lowest pass percentage of 80.37%

How to check AP Class 10 Result 2018?

AP Class 10 result 2018 now available at bseap.org

Step one: Go to official website: www.bseap.org.



Step two: You will be automatically redirected to the result page.



Step three: Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.



Step four: View and download your result.





How to check AP Class 10 Result 2018 On SSCAP App?





Step one: Download the SSCAP app through the link provided on the website.



Step two: Open the app in your phone.



Step three: Enter your roll number in the space provided.



Step four:Click on submit and view your result on phone.



The application process for supplementary exam will begin shortly.



Click here for more







Andhra Pradesh class 10 result 2018 has been declared on the official BSEP website. The result was earlier scheduled to be released at 11:00 am today but the time was shifted to 4:00 pm. The result is now available both on the official website and the newly launched SSCAP app. Students who have not yet downloaded the app can find the download link on the official website. Students are encouraged to check their result from the official website and app only.Step one: Go to official website: www.bseap.org.Step two: You will be automatically redirected to the result page.Step three: Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.Step four: View and download your result.AP SSC Result 2018 also released on mobile appStep one: Download the SSCAP app through the link provided on the website.Step two: Open the app in your phone.Step three: Enter your roll number in the space provided.Step four:Click on submit and view your result on phone.The application process for supplementary exam will begin shortly. Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter