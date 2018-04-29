AP Class 10 Result 2018 Declared; Overall Pass Percentage 94.48

AP SSC Results 2018: Highlights
- The pass percentage is 94.48%.
- The pass percentage of boys is 84.41%
- The pass percentage of girls is 94.56%
- For private candidates, the overall pass percentage is 78.35.
- In private schools, the overall pass percentage is 98.11
- Pass percentage in aided schools is 87.97
- Pass percentage in government schools is 94.48%
- Pass percentage in BC Welfare residential school is 97.99%
- While Prakasam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.93, Nellore district has the lowest pass percentage of 80.37%
How to check AP Class 10 Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website: www.bseap.org.
Step two: You will be automatically redirected to the result page.
Step three: Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.
Step four: View and download your result.
How to check AP Class 10 Result 2018 On SSCAP App?
AP SSC Result 2018 also released on mobile app
Step one: Download the SSCAP app through the link provided on the website.
Step two: Open the app in your phone.
Step three: Enter your roll number in the space provided.
Step four:Click on submit and view your result on phone.
The application process for supplementary exam will begin shortly.
