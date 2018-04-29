AP SSC Results 2018 Ahead: List Of Official Websites AP SSC results 2018 will be hosted by RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP SSC Results 2018: List Of Official Websites New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh SSC results will be released shortly. Students are waiting eagerly to check their performance in one of the biggest examinations. AP SSC results 2018 will be hosted by RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in. RTGS implements real time governance and handles important events by adopting the most advanced technology of international standards for governance. Different websites will host the result including the Board's official portal bse.ap.gov.in. Multiple logins, will slow down the official result portal. In cases where the Board's official website slows down, students can opt for third party result hosting websites like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com for checking the SSC result 2018.



AP SSC Results 2018 Ahead; Live Updates



AP SSC result will be declared by Education Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The inter results in the State have already been declared.



AP SSC, 10th results can be checked at RTGS portal, APCM Connect (Kaizala mobile app), AP Fiber TV and People First Mobile App.



After declaring the AP SSC result 2018, students should check the important entries made. Class 10 pass certificate will be used as date of birth proof, in future. Therefore students should report error, if there is any, to their respective school.



