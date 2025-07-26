Jagan Reddy's Firm Searched By Probe Agency In Case Linked To Liquor Scam

A cement company owned by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was searched by the crime investigation department (CID) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The searches at Bharathi Cements are likely linked to the investigation into the Andhra liquor scam, sources said.

The CID has alleged that funds from the liquor scam were channeled into Bharathi Cements' accounts.

This development comes even as the Andhra Pradesh CID is investigating the multi-crore liquor scam that allegedly transpired during the previous YSR Congress Party government's tenure.

In May, the CID arrested Govindappa Balaji, full-time director of Bharathi Cements, in connection with the same scam.

Mr Balaji was named in a first information report (FIR) filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Andhra CID.

The special investigation team (SIT) has been probing alleged large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented between 2019 and 2024.

The investigation reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving a significant sum, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a money laundering case linked to the scam.