Viral Video Found On Andhra Liquor Scam Accused Shows Rs 35 Crore Cash

A political row erupted in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday after a video that was allegedly found on an accused in the liquor scam case and showing a man counting cash, believed to be worth Rs 35 crore, surfaced online.

The accused is Venkatesh Naidu, who is believed to be a close associate of former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and a key figure in the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Agency (SIT). Authorities earlier said Naidu had played a significant role in moving and concealing illicit funds obtained from the scam.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video and the exact amount of cash shown are yet to be officially confirmed by investigative agencies but the clip's circulation led to an escalation in the political fallout from the scam. Several political parties have called for a more thorough and swift investigation.

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, estimated to be worth over Rs. 3,500 crore, has been a central issue in the state's politics, with the SIT and Enforcement Directorate (ED) both conducting probes. The chargesheets filed in the case have detailed an intricate web of money laundering, offshore investments, and alleged policy manipulation.

The SIT has been investigating several political leaders and officials who allegedly manipulated liquor policies to collect kickbacks from distilleries. Chargesheets filed in the case have named numerous individuals and companies, with allegations of a monthly collection of Rs 60-70 crore.