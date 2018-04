Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2018 Tomorrow: Live Updates

Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce SSC (class 10) result tomorrow at 11.00 am. The AP SSC results 2018 will decide the fate of a large number of students. The result will help students pursue higher education and will be a deciding factor for the admission process. After the declaration of SSC result, students can pursue 10+2 courses in Arts, Science or Commerce. Students can also opt for various other professional and offbeat courses, as well.In another development, the Minister has announced the schedule of AP TET 2018 and AP DSC teacher recruitment 2018 . Notifications for the exams will be released in May and July, respectively.Education Minister Ganta Srinivasan Rao will announce the AP SSC results 2018. The results will be available for students online at the official website, thereafter.