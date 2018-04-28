Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2018 Tomorrow: Live Updates

AP SSC Results 2018 On 29 April: Check Live Updates
New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce SSC (class 10) result tomorrow at 11.00 am. The AP SSC results 2018 will decide the fate of a large number of students. The result will help students pursue higher education and will be a deciding factor for the admission process. After the declaration of SSC result, students can pursue 10+2 courses in Arts, Science or Commerce. Students can also opt for various other professional and offbeat courses, as well.