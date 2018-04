Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2018 Update

, is expected on 29 April. As per the latest update, Board of Secondary Education(BSEAP), the exam conducting body will announce the result officially on 29 April after which the SSC result will be available at the official website bse.ap.gov.in. APwill be declared at 11 am on the said date. The class 10th result will be released by Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Human Resource Development, Andhra Pradesh who will give details on the pass percentage, districts who have scored the best, marks of the toppers, etc.AP SSC result will also be available at manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.were available at rtgs.ap.gov.in. RTGS implements real time governance and handles important events by adopting the most advanced technology of international standards for governance. In addition to the RTGS website, the government also declared the result at Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App.After checking their result students can take a photocopy of the same and make sure that the important entries made are correct. 'The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets are to be issued by the Board separately,' clarifies the result portal of the Board.Last year the AP SSC results were declared in May 2017. Click here for more Education News