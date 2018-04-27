Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2018 Update As per the latest update, AP SSC results will be declared on 29 April at 11.00 am.

Share EMAIL PRINT AP SSC Results 2018: Know Where To Check New Delhi: AP SSC results 2018, is expected on 29 April. As per the latest update, Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), the exam conducting body will announce the result officially on 29 April after which the SSC result will be available at the official website bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC results will be declared at 11 am on the said date. The class 10th result will be released by Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Minister of Human Resource Development, Andhra Pradesh who will give details on the pass percentage, districts who have scored the best, marks of the toppers, etc.



AP SSC result will also be available at manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.



AP inter results were available at rtgs.ap.gov.in. RTGS implements real time governance and handles important events by adopting the most advanced technology of international standards for governance. In addition to the RTGS website, the government also declared the result at Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App.



After checking their result students can take a photocopy of the same and make sure that the important entries made are correct. 'The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets are to be issued by the Board separately,' clarifies the result portal of the Board.



Last year the AP SSC results were declared in May 2017.



