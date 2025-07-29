Vijayawada Metro Rail Project: Tenders Invited For Phase 1 Construction

The Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (APMRC) has officially invited Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tenders for the ambitious Vijayawada Metro Rail Project Phase 1. This is expected to mark a crucial milestone in a project that aims to significantly ease traffic congestion and enhance public transportation in the bustling city.

Phase 1 of the Vijayawada Metro Rail Project will span run over 38.40 kilometers, covering two vital corridors and the construction of 32 elevated metro stations and one underground station. The estimated cost for this phase is approximately Rs 4,150 crores.

The two corridors outlined for Phase 1 include Corridor 1, from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to Gannavaram Bus Stand, covering 25.95 kilometers and featuring 22 stations. This corridor will also include a 4.7-kilometer double-decker flyover, a notable engineering feature designed to optimize space and traffic flow.

The second Corridor 2, from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to Penamaluru, will extend12.45 kilometers with 12 stations.

The tenders, floated under the EPC model, aim to streamline the entire process of design, procurement, and construction by engaging single contractors, ensuring efficient project execution and cost management.

The project is targeted for overall completion within 30 months from the commencement date, with the double-decker flyover specifically slated for completion within 24 months.

This development follows the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TYPSA Consultancy, which has been designated as the general consultant for the Vijayawada Metro project. TYPSA will oversee the planning, design, and construction phases, ensuring adherence to international best practices.

The Vijayawada Metro Rail Project is being developed as a joint venture, with both the Central and State governments contributing 20% each to the project cost. The remaining 60% is expected to be secured through soft loans from foreign banks, with guarantees from the Central government. The state's share for the Vijayawada project, amounting to Rs 3,497 crores, will be contributed by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

Once operational, the Vijayawada Metro is expected to revolutionize urban travel in the city, providing a fast, efficient, and environmentally friendly mode of transport. It is also anticipated to be a catalyst for economic growth and urban development along its corridors.