AP SSC Result 2018 Expected On 29 April: Important Points For Students AP SSC results 2018, is expected on 29 April. Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), the exam conducting body will announce the result officially after which the SSC result will be available at the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP SSC Results 2018 Date: Know How To Check New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh class 10 result, AP SSC results 2018, is expected on 29 April. A source close to the Board has confirmed to NDTV that the Andhra Pradesh class 10 result are likely to be declared on 29 April. Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), the exam conducting body will announce the result officially after which the SSC result will be available at the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The results will be released on Sunday; students and parents will be eager to check their result at the earliest. Since a large number of students had appeared for the exam, the result portal is likely to slow down for a while.



In case the official website slows down, students can go for alternate result hosting portals like manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.



