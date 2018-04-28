Teacher Recruitment In Andhra Pradesh To Begin; AP TET, AP DSC Notification Soon APPSC will release notification for AP District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment in July 7, 2018 according to reports.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP DSC 2018, AP TET 2018 Notification In May New Delhi: Official notification of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) will be released next month. As per the reports carried by local dailies, the AP TET exam will be held in June. Detailed advertisement will be released on May 4, 2018. This year a total of 10351 teachers will be selected through the test. On the other hand, APPSC will release notification for AP District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment in July 7, 2018. The month long registration process will continue till August 9, 2018. AP DSC teacher recruitment will be conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.



'Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman P. Uday Bhaskar has said that the government decided to entrust the conduct of the DSC examination to the commission from next year, and the process is likely to be completed by the end of June 2018,' the Hindu had reported in December 2017.



The AP DSC exam is held for teacher recruitment and this year onwards the State Public Service Commission will conduct it. The recruitment is usually held for the posts of School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Language Pandit, Physical Education Teacher and secondary grade teacher.



AP TET 2017 results were announced in March. The APTET exam was organised in 20 sessions from February 21, 2018 till March 2, 2018. APTET is organised for all those candidates who are aspiring to become teachers in State Government, Mandal Parishad, ZillaParishad, Municipality, Private Aided Schools and Private un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1 to 8.



