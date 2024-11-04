Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecards Out, Check Steps To Access

AP TET Results 2024 Scorecards: The results for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 have been announced. Those who took the exam can access their scorecards on the official website. A total of 3.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year, of which 1,87,256 passed. The overall pass percentage stands at 50.79%. To qualify for AP TET, candidates must score 60% or above. Those in the BC category need to achieve 50% or higher, while SC, ST, differently-abled, and ex-servicemen category candidates must score 40% or more. The exams were conducted between October 3 and 21, and the final answer key was released on October 30. The passing certificate will be valid for a lifetime.

AP TET Results 2024: Steps to Check

Go to the AP TET website - aptet.apcfss.in.

Select the result link on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

AP TET July 2024: Mark Distribution

In the state's teacher recruitment process, Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) scores contribute 20% of the total weightage, with the remaining 80% based on the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) written exam, which determines the final selection lists.

The initial answer key for the AP TET July 2024 exam was published on October 4. Candidates were then allowed to raise objections starting October 5. The final answer key was released after reviewing these submissions.

AP TET Results 2024: Paper II Structure

The AP TET Paper II comprises five sections: child development and pedagogy, language 1, English, and the subject area chosen by the candidate. The first three sections contain 30 multiple-choice questions each, while the last section has 60 questions.

AP TET Results 2024: Paper I Structure

AP TET Paper I includes five sections: child development and pedagogy, language 1, English, mathematics, and environmental studies. Each section consists of 30 multiple-choice questions, with each question worth one mark.

The AP TET exams were held from October 3 to 21 in two daily sessions-one in the morning from 9.30am to noon, and the other in the afternoon from 2.30pm to 5pm.