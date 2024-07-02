Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 Schedule Out, Exam From August 5

AP TET July 2024: The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 (AP TET July 2024) has been issued. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, between July 4 and July 17. The admit card will be issued on July 25.

The exam is scheduled to be held from August 5 to 20 in two shifts: 9.30am to 12 noon and 2.30pm to 5 pm. The final result will be announced on August 30.

AP TET 2024: Application Fee

The application fee for each paper (Paper-I A, Paper-I B, Paper-II A, and Paper-II B) is Rs 750 per paper.

AP TET 2024: Exam Pattern

The AP TET 2024 will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will consist of a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

There are two papers: