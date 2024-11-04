Andhra Pradesh TET Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

APTET Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is expected to release the APTET July exam results soon. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in, once they are published. They will need to enter their ID and date of birth to access the results.

AP TET Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2. Navigate to the result section on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter the required login details and click "Submit"

Step 5. Check and download the result

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the result for future reference

The AP TET examination was conducted over several days from October 3 to 21, with two shifts each day: the morning session from 9.30am to 12pm and the afternoon session from 2.30pm to 5pm. Initially, the exam was scheduled for August 5 to 20, but it was postponed to give candidates more preparation time.



The final answer keys for all papers have now been made available. After the provisional keys were released, the department allowed candidates to submit objections, which were reviewed before finalizing the keys.



APTET is conducted for candidates aspiring to become teachers in schools under various managements, including the State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP model schools, all welfare and society schools, private aided schools, and private unaided schools under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1-8.

To pass the examination, candidates from the general category must achieve at least 60% marks, while those from the BC category need 50%. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates, the minimum passing percentage is set at 40%.