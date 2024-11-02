Andhra Pradesh TET Result 2024 To Be Out On November 4, Check Details

AP TET Result 2024 Update: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has rescheduled the release of the AP TET July exam results to November 4. Initially, the results were expected to be announced today. Reports say that the postponement is due to delays in finalising the answer keys. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official School Education Department website at aptet.apcfss.in once they are published. Additionally, the department will issue pass certificates to candidates who qualify.

The AP TET examination was conducted over several days from October 3 to 21, with two shifts each day: the morning session from 9.30am to 12pm and the afternoon session from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Originally, the exam was slated for August 5 to 20, but it was postponed to give candidates more time for preparation.

The final answer keys for all papers have now been made available. After the provisional keys were released, the department allowed candidates to submit objections, which were then reviewed before finalising the keys.

AP TET Result 2024: Seps To Dwnload

Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.

Navigate to the result section, which will be available on the homepage.

Enter the required login details.

Submit to view your result.

Download your marks memo and keep a copy for your records.

To clear the examination, candidates from the open category must achieve at least 60% marks, while those from the BC category need 50%. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates, the minimum passing percentage is set at 40%.