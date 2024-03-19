Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2024 Likely To Be Out Soon

AP TET 2024: The final answer keys for all subjects have already been released.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) conducted in February 2024 are likely to be declared soon. The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh will announce the result on its official website. The final answer keys for all subjects have already been released.

Originally, the release of AP TET results was set for March 14. However, currently, the link to download the scorecard is unavailable on the examination website.

The AP TET exam took place from February 27 to March 9, 2024. The questions, answers, and provisional answer keys were made available prior to the release of the final answer key.

For AP TET 2024, the pass percentages are as follows:

Open category (OC): 60% or above marks

BC category: 50% or above marks

SC, ST, differently-abled (PH), ex-servicemen candidates: 40% or above marks

To check the final answer key for AP TET 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official examination website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Locate and click on the link for the final answer keys on the homepage.

Input your login credentials.

Verify and download the answer key.

For any assistance with accessing the website, individuals can contact the helpline numbers 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387, or 8125046997. These helpline numbers are operational between 10:30 am to 1 pm and 1:30 pm to 5 pm on working days.