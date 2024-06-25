AP TET 2024: Results Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the AP TET to check the results. They will be required to enter their ID and date of birth to access the results.



The announcement of the result was earlier scheduled for March 14, it was postponed because of the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in the state.



The AP TET exam took place from February 27 to March 9, 2024. The provisional answer keys were made available on March 9 while the final answer key were out on March 14, 2024.





Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official examination website, aptet.apcfss.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, select 'Click here for results'



Step 3- Enter your ID, date of birth and verification code.



Step 4- Login and check your results

APTET is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to become teachers in schools under all managements including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP model schools, all welfare and societies schools, private aided schools and private unaided schools etc under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1-8.

