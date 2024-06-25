Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

AP TET 2024: Results Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

The AP TET exam took place from February 27 to March 9, 2024. The final answer key were out on March 14, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
AP TET 2024: Results Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test
AP TET 2024 Results
Delhi:

The School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the AP TET to check the results. They will be required to enter their ID and date of birth to access the results. 

The announcement of the result was earlier scheduled for March 14, it was postponed because of the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in the state. 

The AP TET exam took place from February 27 to March 9, 2024. The provisional answer keys were made available on March 9 while the final answer key were out on March 14, 2024. 



Steps to check the result: 

Step 1: Visit the official examination website, aptet.apcfss.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, select 'Click here for results'

Step 3- Enter your ID, date of birth and verification code. 

Step 4- Login and check your results 

APTET is conducted for candidates who are aspiring to become teachers in schools under all managements including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP model schools, all welfare and societies schools, private aided schools and private unaided schools etc under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes 1-8.
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AP TET, AP TET Results 2024, AP TET Results Announced
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Chartered Accountancy Results Expected On July 5
AP TET 2024: Results Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test
IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result Announced
Next Article
IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result Announced
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;