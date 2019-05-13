TS SSC Results Today; 3 Important Points Students Should Know

SSC results 2019 Telangana: Results will be announced on bse.telangana, results.cgg and manabadi websites

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education or TS BSE will announced the SSC results 2019 for Class 10 students. The TS SSC results or Telangana Class 10 results will be released on bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in websites along with Manabadi portal. In this this story, students may find three important points they should be aware of about the TS results declaration. TS SSC results are expected to be released anytime soon now. As per updates available, the AP SSC results will either be released today or tomorrow. Check here some important points you should know about the Telangana SSC results.

SSC results 2019: 3 Important points

Following are three important points every students should know:

1. SSC result 2019: When to check

Anytime from now. The scheduled time is May 13, 11.30 am

2. SSC result 2019: Where to check

The TS SSC results will be released on official websites: bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this the results will also be released on private portals like Manabadi, Indiaresults and Examresults.

3. SSC result 2019: How to check

Follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit any of the link given above

Step 2: Click on the SSC results link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your SSC results from next page

