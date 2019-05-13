Telangana 10th Board Result Announced; Pass Percentage Increases, 92.43 Per Cent Pass

Telangana 10th result has been announced @ bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Result 2019:Telangana SSC result 2019 has been released. TS 10th result was announced by Education Secretary Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy Garu. Total 546728 total students appeared for the SSC examination, out of which 92.43 per cent have passed. The pass percentage has improved considerably this year. In 2018, the pass percentage among class 10 students was 83 per cent. 91.18 per cent boys have passed and the pass percentage among girls is 93.86 per cent.

The Telangana 10th result was announced in a press conference and is now available on the Telangana SSC board official website.

Students would need their exam hall ticket number to check their result. The TS 10th result is also available on private result hosting websites.

Telangana 10th Result: How To Check?

Students can go to any of the following website to check their Telangana 10th result:

www.bse.telangana.gov.in

www.results.cgg.gov.in

The steps to check TS 10th result are as follows:

Step 1: Visit any of the links given above.

Step 2: Click on the SSC results link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter required details.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Check your SSC results from next page.

