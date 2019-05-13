Telangana Board 10th Result Today; Know Where, How To Check

Telangana SSC Result today at 11:30 am @ bse.telangana.gov.in;

Telangana SSC Result 2019: Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) will announce Telangana SSC results today. The result is expected to be announced in a press conference and then released online for students to view and download. The result press conference will reportedly start at 11:30 am and results will be released on the board's official website immediately after. Students who qualify in the Telangana 10th examination will be eligible for admission to intermediate first year, admission process for which will begin next week.

Telangana SSC Result Today: Live Updates

Students who are awaiting their Telangana SSC result can check important details below.

Telangana SSC Result: Where To Check?

Telangana 10th result will be released on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana, also known as SSC board. The result will also be available on official CGG Results portal. Students can head over to any of the following official websites to check their result:

www.bse.telangana.gov.in

www.results.cgg.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, the result will also be available on some private result hosting websites such as Manabadi.com, Indiaresults.com, and Examresults.net.

Telangana SSC Result: How To Check?

Telangana 10th result will be released at 11:30 am and once it's updated on the website, students will be able to check it by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit any of the links given above.

Step 2: Click on the SSC results link given on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter required details.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Check your SSC results from next page.

Meanwhile class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh are still awaiting an update on AP 10th results.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.