Telangana: First Year Intermediate Admission To Begin Next Week

83.78% students were eligible for higher education courses last year.

Telangana SSC result will be announced today. This year the Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana, also known as the SSC Board, had conducted the exam from March 16 to April 2. This year the Board is declaring the result 15 days later than it was declared in 2018. Last year the Telangana SSC result was released on April 27 and 83.78% students had qualified the exam. The pass percentage among female students was 85.14% and it was 82.46% among male students.

Telangana SSC Result: Live Update

Admission to intermediate courses in schools and colleges, under the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, will begin on May 21. As per the latest update released by the Board, the classes for intermediate courses will begin on June 1 at Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, Co-operative, T.S.Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, BC Welfare Residential, Incentive, Minority Residential, KGBV, T.S.Model Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges.

"The provisional admissions made will be confirmed after the production of original SSC pass certificate and Transfer Certificate issued by the school authorities, where they last studied," said the Board.

