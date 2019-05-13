TS SSC Results Soon; Direct Links Here

TS SSC results 2016: The results will be announced on Manabadi and BSE Telanagana websites

TS SSC results 2019: TS SSC results will be declared anytime soon. The results are being released for more around 5 lakh students who had appeared for the Secondary School Certificate or SSC exam in March and April this year. The SSC results 2019 or Telangana Class 10 results will be released by 11.30 am today as per official updates. The students who are waiting for their results are advised to keep their hall ticket ready for details to be logged in to the official websites or third party websites like Manabadi. The Telangana SSC results are being released late this year as the officials were busy with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections' process, according to official.

TS SSC results 2019: Direct links

SSC results will be released on bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

TS SSC results 2019 will be released on following direct links:

TS SSC results 2019 direct links

TS SSC results 2019: How to check

The TS SSC results 2019 will be released on official websites like bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this, the Telangana SSC results will also expected to be released on third party portals like Manabadi, Indiaresults and Examresults.

Follow the steps given here to download your SSC results from official websites:

Step 1: Visit the link given above

Step 2: Enter required details

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: Check your SSC results from next page

According to reports, the AP SSC results for Class 10 students will be released anytime soon now. An official has told NDTV that the results will be announced either on Monday or Tuesday this week. AP SSC results will be announced on the official websites affiliated with the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Secondary Education.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.