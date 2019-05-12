Telangana Board To Release Class 10 Results Tomorrow

Talangana SSC results will be released tomorrow before noon

Telangana SSC result 2019 will be announced tomorrow. The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) had confirmed the result date in a notice. The Telangana SSC result will first be announced in a press conference and then released on the board's official website. The result will be available on the board's website and Cgg portal after 11:30 am. The class 10 board examinations were held from March 16 to April 2 in Telangana.

In 2018, Telangana SSC results were announced on April 27. The overall pass percentage in class 10 board exam last year was 83 per cent. A total of 2125 schools had recorded 100 per cent result while 21 schools had zero per cent result.

After the Telangana 10th results are announced, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result from either bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Students would need their hall ticket number to check their result.

The result will also be available on some private result hosting websites such as Manabadi and India Results. Students can check their result from these websites as well but are advised to cross-check the same from the official website.

The TS Intermediate result has already been released. This year 65 per cent students passed in the second year exam and 59.8 per cent students passed in the first year exam.

After discrepancies were reported in Telangana state second year intermediate results, a probe has been ordered. 25 students committed suicide in the state after intermediate results were announced causing a huge outrage and leading to demands of a probe.

