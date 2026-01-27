School Assembly News Headlines (January 28): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School News Headlines: We Delivered The Mother Of All Deals
School Assembly News Headlines (January 28): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (January 28)
- UGC Equity Rules 2026: Centre Assures No Misuse Amid Protests By General Category
- "Who Are Those Shouting 'DK, DK'?" Siddaramaiah Loses Cool At Rally
- European Carmakers Eye Expansion In India Amid Suzuki, Homegrown Domination
- ATM Cash-Loading Staff Siphon Off Rs 1.38 Crore In Bengaluru
- Shankaracharya vs Yogi Adityanath Escalates, Ayodhya Bureaucrat Resigns
- Goa Considers Australia-Like Social Media Ban For Children Below 16
- Luxury Cars, Wines, Medicines: What Will Be Cheaper After India-EU Pact
- India To Be Among Important Semiconductor Nations By 2035: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- After Free Trade Deal, 99% Of India Goods To Get Preferential Entry Into EU
- 50 Carcasses Of Migratory Birds Found In Assam District, Poisoning Suspected
- Madhya Pradesh Government School Students Served Republic Day Meal On Torn Book Pages
- Son Of Jharkhand Industrialist, Kidnapped On January 13, Recovered Safely
Top International Headlines (January 28)
- "We Delivered The Mother Of All Deals": India-EU Trade Pact Finally Sealed
- India-EU Seal Historic Trade Deal Amid Global Turmoil. Why It Matters
- India-EU "Mother Of All Deals" Will Boost Manufacturing, Support Services: PM Modi
- 'Europe Funding War Against Itself With India-EU Trade Deal': Team Trump
- "India-EU Trade Deal Message Against Tariffs": European Council President
Top Sports Headlines (January 28)
- India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, U19 World Cup 2026: India Pacers Breathe Fire After Vihaan Malhotra's Ton; Zimbabwe 3 Down
- ICC Offers New Hope To Bangladesh Journalists After T20 World Cup Accreditation Row
- What Happens If Pakistan Actually Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026
- Bangladesh Cricketers Feel Cheated As Official Behind 'Indian Agent' Slur Reinstated
- "I Am Not That Important": KL Rahul Opens Up On 'Retirement' For First Time
Top Education News (January 28)
- UGC New Rules 2026: What Are Equity Regulations And Why Are There Protests Against Them?
- IIT Madras Pravartak Launches Free AI For Rural Teachers Course, Starts Feb 5
- IIT Guwahati Researchers Identify 492 Himalayan Regions At Risk Of Glacial Lake Formation