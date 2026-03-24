Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: Bhuwan Chhangani Tops With 99.17 Per Cent

RBSE Board 10th Topper: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 results today, recording an overall pass percentage of 94.23 per cent across the state. Bhuwan Chhangani from Bikaner emerged as the state topper with 99.17 per cent marks.

Speaking about his preparation, Bhuwan said he did not follow a fixed number of study hours. Instead, he focused on completing daily tasks, studying longer when required and less when the workload was lighter. "I used to set daily targets and study accordingly," he said.

On his future plans, he said he aims to crack the IIT entrance exam.

Meanwhile, he has been receiving continuous congratulations following his achievement.

Bhuwan Chhangani from Bikaner emerged as the state topper with 99.17 per cent marks in the Rajasthan Class 10 board exams this year.



Speaking about his preparation, Bhuwan said he did not follow a fixed number of study hours. Instead, he focused on completing daily tasks,… pic.twitter.com/vRkMizNmjY — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 24, 2026

Among other top performers, Cheshta Sharma secured 99 per cent marks.

In terms of overall performance, girls outshone boys, with a pass percentage of 94.90 per cent compared to 93.63 per cent for boys. Among first division holders, 2,83,411 are girls and 2,72,252 are boys. This year, a total of 10.68 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted between February 12 and 28.

The board has also released the results for Class 5 and Class 8 examinations. The RBSE Class 8 exams for 2026 were held from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were conducted from February 20 to March 5. Over 26 lakh students appeared for these examinations, which were conducted in a single shift.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result

rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result via NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result on Official Websites