NIOS Releases Time Table For 4th D.EL.Ed. Exam

NIOS DElEd Exam Dates Announced

The exam for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for the untrained in-service teachers will be held in February. This will be the fourth edition of the D.El.Ed exam and will be conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).

The exam will be held on February 14 and 15 in the afternoon shift (2.30 pm to 5.30 pm). Hall tickets will be released a week before the exam.

The D.El.Ed programme was launched in October 2017 by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development, to conduct training of the in-service untrained teachers working in primary and upper primary schools. It was decided that all the untrained teachers have to complete the programme by March 2019. Considering the objective of the NIOS-D.El.Ed programme, this may be the last exam.

A special public exam will be held in February-March for the teachers who could not qualify the previous exams. The exam will be held in 5 subject modules. Teachers can register for the exam till January 10.

