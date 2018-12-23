Haryana DGP Makes Surprise Check During Constable Written Exam

Haryana Holds Written Test To Recruit Constables, DGP Makes Surprise Check During Exams

Haryana Police Chief B S Sandhu Sunday made surprise checks at some examination centres, holding written test for recruitment of constables in the state police force. The test was held smoothly across the state as Haryana Police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around examination centres, an official said.

Adequate numbers of officers and police personnel were deployed at all the centres for smooth conduct of the examinations which were held in a transparent manner, said the Police Department spokesperson. He said Director General of Police Sandhu himself made surprise inspections at few schools in Panipat and Karnal districts to oversee the arrangements.

Besides this, additional director generals and inspector generals of police of various ranges and police commissioners and superintendents of police of various districts too were involved in ensuring smooth and fair conduct of the examination in various districts, the spokesman added.

The police had also taken all necessary steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic in towns and on highways to ensure that the candidates reach their examination centres in time.

The written examination, which was held Sunday in two shifts, is aimed at filling 5,000 vacancies for general duty male constables in the state.