NIOS Exams 2025: Revised Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

NIOS Exams 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the revised dates for 2025 Senior Secondary course and Secondary course examinations. The theory exams were earlier postponed all over India due to elections in Bihar and other administrative reasons. The exams now start November 29, 2025 in Bihar, December 1 in Nuapada Assembly constituency of Odisha state and December 2 in all over India. Students can check and download the official notification of revised dates on the official website of the institute - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Revised Exam Schedule 2025

