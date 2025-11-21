NIOS April May Exam 2026 Registration Open For Class 10 And 12 Candidates

The National Institute of Open Schooling has started the registration process for NIOS April-May exam 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for the Class 10, 12 April-May exam can visit the official website of NIOS to register for the same. The deadline to register for the exam is April-May 2026. The deadline is applicable to all students who are already enrolled under Stream 1, Block 1 for March/April 2026 examination cycle. It also applies to eligible candidates who appeared for NIOS exam before September/October 2025 session of public examinations.

The registrations for Class 10 and 12 are hosted at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Registrations with late fees of Rs 150 per subject can be done from December 21 to 31, 2025. Those who fail to register by this date, can fill the application form from January 1-10 by paying a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600.

Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Step 4: Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Step 5: Make the payment for application fee.

Step 6: Click on submit and download the confirmation page.