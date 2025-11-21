Advertisement

NIOS April May Exam 2026 Registration Open For Class 10 And 12 Candidates

Late registration for NIOS April-May 2026 exams is allowed with a fee until December 31, 2025, and a higher fee until January 10, 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NIOS April May Exam 2026 Registration Open For Class 10 And 12 Candidates
Registrations with late fees of Rs 150 per subject.
  • NIOS has opened registration for April-May 2026 Class 10 and 12 exams
  • Deadline for regular registration aligns with the April-May 2026 exam cycle
  • Late registration with Rs 150 fee per subject is allowed Dec 21-31, 2025
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling has started the registration process for NIOS April-May exam 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for the Class 10, 12 April-May exam can visit the official website of NIOS to register for the same. The deadline to register for the exam is April-May 2026. The deadline is applicable to all students who are already enrolled under Stream 1, Block 1 for March/April 2026 examination cycle. It also applies to eligible candidates who appeared for NIOS exam before September/October 2025 session of public examinations. 

The registrations for Class 10 and 12 are hosted at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Registrations with late fees of Rs 150 per subject can be done from December 21 to 31, 2025. Those who fail to register by this date, can fill the application form from January 1-10 by paying a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600. 

Steps to register 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Step 4: Once registration is done, fill the application form.

Step 5: Make the payment for application fee.

Step 6: Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NIOS, National Institute Of Open Schooling
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com