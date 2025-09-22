NIOS Date Sheet 2025 Released, Check Details

The National Institute of Open Schooling NIOS has published the full timetable for the Class 10 Secondary and Class 12 Senior Secondary public examinations for 2025. According to the official notice, theory examinations will start on October 14, 2025 and will be held at designated centres across India and at overseas centres where applicable.

Exam Schedule and Duration

The theory examinations for both secondary and senior secondary levels will continue until November 18, 2025. NIOS has clarified that once the timetable is issued, no changes will be made to the dates. Earlier, the board had announced that practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 would be conducted from September 12 to September 27, 2025. Students must ensure that they have paid the examination fees in order to be eligible to sit for the theory papers.

How to Download NIOS 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2025

Students can check and download the complete timetable by following the steps given below:

Visit the official NIOS website: nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Examination/Date Sheet" section

Select the link for Class 10 & 12 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2025

The date sheet will appear in PDF format

Download and save the file for future reference

Admit Card Release

The admit cards or hall tickets for the October-November public exams will be made available shortly before the examinations. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card by logging in through the student portal on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Result Declaration

According to NIOS, the results of the 2025 public examinations will be declared within seven weeks after the conclusion of theory papers. The board has also mentioned that no individual inquiries regarding the exact result date will be entertained. Results will be directly uploaded to the official NIOS website. Students who pass both theory and practical exams will be issued a mark-sheet-cum-certificate along with a migration-cum-transfer certificate. These documents will be sent by post in cases where Accredited Institutions (AIs) have been cancelled.